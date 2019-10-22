Washington Prime Group (WPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:WPG opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $768.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Prime Group has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $6.96.

In other news, Director John F. Levy acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WPG shares. SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Washington Prime Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Prime Group in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

