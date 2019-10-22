Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.29. 2,361,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,205. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

