Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Waddell & Reed Financial to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Waddell & Reed Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WDR opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $17.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

