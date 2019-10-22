Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Lowered to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WDR. Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Shares of WDR stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Waddell & Reed Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Waddell & Reed Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after buying an additional 35,538 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the second quarter worth $292,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 52.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

