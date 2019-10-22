Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VNA. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.20 ($68.84) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.20 ($66.51) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €53.43 ($62.13).

ETR VNA opened at €47.52 ($55.26) on Friday. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €39.40 ($45.81) and a 52 week high of €48.93 ($56.90). The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €45.29 and a 200-day moving average price of €45.08.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

