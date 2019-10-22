VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLVLY shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VOLVO AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

VLVLY opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. VOLVO AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $16.56.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

