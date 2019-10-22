Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €195.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €193.00 ($224.42) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €183.33 ($213.18).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €171.24 ($199.12) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €156.01 and a 200 day moving average of €150.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 12-month high of €173.30 ($201.51).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

