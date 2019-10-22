VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

VIVUS stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.10. 3,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. VIVUS has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.78.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that VIVUS will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VIVUS stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.07% of VIVUS worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

