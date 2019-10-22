VIVO Hits Market Capitalization of $5,216.00 (VIVO)

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. VIVO has a total market cap of $5,216.00 and $69.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIVO has traded 41.8% lower against the US dollar. One VIVO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,083.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.32 or 0.02134177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.20 or 0.02826246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00665753 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00709560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00055628 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00447055 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012451 BTC.

VIVO Coin Profile

VIVO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 5,787,930 coins and its circulating supply is 4,967,930 coins. VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIVO’s official message board is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg . VIVO’s official website is www.vivocoin.net . The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIVO

VIVO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIVO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIVO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIVO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

