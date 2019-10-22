Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Holdings Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 124.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,606 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 135.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 662,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $2,928,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 99.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 289,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 144,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,939,000 after buying an additional 122,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,290,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 103,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Miguel A. Lopez purchased 10,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 33,730 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $150,435.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

VSTO opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $373.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.44. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $459.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.41 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

