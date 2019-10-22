Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $23,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $136.74. The company had a trading volume of 233,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.11. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $136.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $141.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $247,359.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

