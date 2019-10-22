Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $60.71 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 0.7% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Accenture were worth $60,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Accenture by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.25.

In related news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $437,527.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total value of $393,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,485,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,613 shares of company stock worth $1,260,700 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.92. The company had a trading volume of 366,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,297. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.11 and a 200 day moving average of $186.86. The firm has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $202.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

