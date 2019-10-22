Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 66,100 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 346,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $35,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $109.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $108.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.15 and a 200-day moving average of $95.95.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.80.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

