Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $42,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 7,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other Public Storage news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 40,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.10, for a total transaction of $10,244,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,000 shares of company stock worth $72,725,820. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSA traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $244.42. 12,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,540. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.18. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. The business had revenue of $710.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays set a $256.00 price target on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.14.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.