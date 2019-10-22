Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $68.60 Million Stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,005 shares during the period. Ebix comprises about 4.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 5.34% of Ebix worth $68,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 64.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 70.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 265.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 61.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebix alerts:

In other Ebix news, major shareholder Fondation Rennes sold 65,000 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $2,236,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,163,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,843,165.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $4,916,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ebix from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ebix from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

EBIX stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ebix Inc has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Ebix had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $144.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.