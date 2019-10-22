View Systems (OTCMKTS:VSYM) Stock Price Up 7.7%

View Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSYM) shares rose 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 14,177,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 3,311,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

View Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VSYM)

View Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells computer software and hardware systems for security and surveillance applications in the United States. Its products include concealed weapons detector, which uses data sensing technology to pinpoint the location, size, and number of concealed weapons under the ViewScan and Secure Scan names; and Viewmaxx digital video systems.

