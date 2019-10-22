Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on VIAV. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 price objective on Viavi Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Northland Securities set a $18.00 price objective on Viavi Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viavi Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.06. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 3,200 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $45,408.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,777.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,398 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $102,906.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $643,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,509 shares of company stock worth $625,059. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 290,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,271,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,484,000 after acquiring an additional 666,571 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 90,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

