VF (NYSE:VFC) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of VF (NYSE:VFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

VFC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered VF from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.73.

Get VF alerts:

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.26. The stock had a trading volume of 48,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,207. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. VF has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $96.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VF will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VF news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $1,533,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,684,969.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,707 shares of company stock worth $6,306,230. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.