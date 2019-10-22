VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of VF in a report issued on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for VF’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of VF to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

Shares of VFC opened at $93.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. VF has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $96.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VF during the second quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in VF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in VF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in VF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

In related news, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $1,533,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at $12,684,969.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $157,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,217.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,707 shares of company stock worth $6,306,230. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

