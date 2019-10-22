Vertical Group Upgrades Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Hold

Vertical Group upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SON. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.99.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

In related news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $72,539.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,225.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 3.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 4.0% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

