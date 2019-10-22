Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Energy, Inc. operates as an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its primary focus is recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. Vertex operates in three divisions: Black Oil Division, Refining and Marketing Division and Thermal Chemical Extraction Process. The Company also manages the transport, storage and delivery of the aggregated feedstock and product streams to end users, and manages the re-refining of a portion of its aggregated petroleum streams in order to sell them as end products. It sells its aggregated petroleum streams as feedstock to other re-refineries and fuel blenders or as replacement fuel for use in industrial burners. Vertex Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of VTNR opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.48. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $1.87.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.80 million. Vertex Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 33.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 334.0% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 469,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 361,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 290.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,590 shares in the last quarter. 20.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

