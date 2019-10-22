Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,987 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.7% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,670,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,670,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $252.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

