VeriCoin Price Reaches $0.0372 on Major Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, CoinEgg, Livecoin and Bittrex. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $8,427.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00035985 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00086285 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001071 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00111710 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8,260.46 or 1.00480596 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003261 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000614 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,091,732 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

