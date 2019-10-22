Veil Hits 24 Hour Volume of $81,580.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, Veil has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Veil has a market cap of $3.52 million and $81,580.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0812 or 0.00000996 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00224345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.01318931 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00033902 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00090082 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil’s total supply is 52,136,124 coins and its circulating supply is 43,295,195 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

