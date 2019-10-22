Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.11 and last traded at $84.00, approximately 46,473 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,782,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.94.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

See Also: Green Investing

