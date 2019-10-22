Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 197,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,768. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $134.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

