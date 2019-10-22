Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of Arvinas worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 21.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Arvinas by 137.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,733 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Arvinas in the second quarter worth approximately $462,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 49.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 124.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 576,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 11,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $313,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $218,600.00. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARVN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79. Arvinas Inc has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 239.20% and a negative net margin of 411.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas Inc will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

