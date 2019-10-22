Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.09% of Park-Ohio worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 625,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after acquiring an additional 33,110 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Park-Ohio in the second quarter worth $478,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Park-Ohio in the second quarter worth $472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 19.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 11.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 130,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PKOH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $345.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.33.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,281.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Wert acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $69,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,438.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

