Vanguard Group Inc. Has $12.97 Million Stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.07% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $12,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,348 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 18.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 32.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIFS. ValuEngine raised Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $188.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.09 and its 200-day moving average is $187.58. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $163.00 and a one year high of $229.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

