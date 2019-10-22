Vanguard Group Inc. Has $11.52 Million Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 137,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.57% of Invacare worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invacare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invacare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invacare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IVC. ValuEngine raised Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Invacare in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

IVC opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $207.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.05. Invacare Co. has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Invacare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Invacare’s payout ratio is -3.79%.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

