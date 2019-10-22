Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.73% of Geospace Technologies worth $11,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 1,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 35,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Shares of GEOS opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $16.92.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%.

Geospace Technologies Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.