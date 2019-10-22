Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,852,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,108,000 after buying an additional 526,721 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,027,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,736,000 after buying an additional 2,315,225 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,613,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,471,000 after buying an additional 1,086,758 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,878,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,524,000 after buying an additional 3,686,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,551,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,658,000 after buying an additional 3,405,166 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,667,563. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2754 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

