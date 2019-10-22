Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after buying an additional 39,314 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 305,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $51.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,315. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.3273 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.