Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 130,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.57. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $71.81.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.4585 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.