Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. Valvoline posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 80.89%. The firm had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Valvoline from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Buckingham Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of VVV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,765. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 50.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 83.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

