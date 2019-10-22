Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 464 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.8% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,987,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745,215 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754,332 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,021,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,357,000 after acquiring an additional 275,854 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,155,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $123.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $385.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $123.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

