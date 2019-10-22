Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 76.6% during the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 206,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $1,606,000. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.6% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 24,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO stock opened at $93.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.56.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

