USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.030-1.045 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.90-4.05 EPS.

Shares of USNA traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.62. 151,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,984. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average is $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.39. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $125.61.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.22 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sidoti cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In related news, Director Robert Auciaux sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $288,773.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

