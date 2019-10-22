USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03-1.045 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut USANA Health Sciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti cut USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.
NYSE:USNA traded up $2.72 on Tuesday, hitting $72.62. The stock had a trading volume of 151,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,984. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.36. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $125.61.
In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Robert Auciaux sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $288,773.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
