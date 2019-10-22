USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03-1.045 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut USANA Health Sciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti cut USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE:USNA traded up $2.72 on Tuesday, hitting $72.62. The stock had a trading volume of 151,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,984. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.36. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $125.61.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.66 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Robert Auciaux sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $288,773.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

