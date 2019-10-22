US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. focuses on the exploration and development of gold properties. The Company develops gold projects primarily in the States of Nevada and Wyoming. “

USAU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded US Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.70 price target on shares of US Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of USAU stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. US Gold has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05.

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that US Gold will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in US Gold stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of US Gold worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

