United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Hits New 12-Month High at $895.60

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 895.60 ($11.70) and last traded at GBX 893.40 ($11.67), with a volume of 36430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 887 ($11.59).

UU has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Utilities Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of United Utilities Group to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of United Utilities Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. United Utilities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 863.50 ($11.28).

The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 16.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 814.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 803.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.25.

In related news, insider Russ Houlden sold 7,300 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.17), for a total value of £56,794 ($74,211.42). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 41,000 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 770 ($10.06), for a total transaction of £315,700 ($412,517.97).

United Utilities Group Company Profile (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

