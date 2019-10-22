United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 19.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 105.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.46.

Shares of UPS traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.06. 6,936,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,823. The firm has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $123.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

