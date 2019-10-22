United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Receives $15.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

UIHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Insurance from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other news, Director Patrick Maroney bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott St bought 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $50,201.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,983.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,960 shares of company stock valued at $140,456 over the last 90 days. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 3.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 43,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the second quarter valued at $453,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in United Insurance by 12.9% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in United Insurance in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $558.76 million, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that United Insurance will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

