Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $136.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cascend Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.50.

NYSE UNP opened at $167.07 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.05%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 549.7% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

