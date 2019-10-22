UltraNote Coin (XUN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

UltraNote Coin (CURRENCY:XUN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One UltraNote Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. UltraNote Coin has a market capitalization of $12,815.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of UltraNote Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UltraNote Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00693563 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004420 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002441 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About UltraNote Coin

UltraNote Coin (XUN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. UltraNote Coin’s total supply is 19,292,301,455 coins and its circulating supply is 279,544,316 coins. UltraNote Coin’s official website is ultranote.org . The Reddit community for UltraNote Coin is /r/UltraNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UltraNote Coin’s official Twitter account is @Ultranotecoin

Buying and Selling UltraNote Coin

UltraNote Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltraNote Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UltraNote Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UltraNote Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

