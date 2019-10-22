Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.75

Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.75 and traded as high as $8.50. Ultralife shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $133.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. THB Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 641,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 18,980 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 126,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 313.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 424,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 322,041 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

