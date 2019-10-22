Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.75

Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.75 and traded as high as $8.50. Ultralife shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $133.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter.
Ultralife Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULBI)
Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
Featured Article: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.