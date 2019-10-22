Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Lifted by Private Vista LLC

Private Vista LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 3.9% of Private Vista LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $14,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.17 per share, with a total value of $308,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,797,145.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn acquired 70,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $248.66 per share, with a total value of $17,408,437.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,011,106.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 186,567 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,903. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. William Blair lowered Ulta Beauty to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital set a $270.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.09.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $237.18. 53,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,777. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $224.43 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.08.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

