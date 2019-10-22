UBS Group Raises ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target to GBX 3,200

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price target raised by research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ASC. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,900 ($50.96) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,261.59 ($42.62).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASC stock opened at GBX 3,541 ($46.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,603.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,948.06. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,033 ($26.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,152 ($80.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 48.84.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.