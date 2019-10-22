UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 22,803 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,177,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after buying an additional 947,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,343.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 550,403 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 548.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 215,058 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIGL stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.72% and a negative net margin of 89.34%. The company had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

