UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $129,000 Investment in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cato from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of CATO opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Cato Corp has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $21.18.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $212.58 million for the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

Cato Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

